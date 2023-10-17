Falak Shabir requests prayers for wife Sarah Khan

Arguably the most lovable couple in Lollywood is none other than actress Sarah Khan and singer Falak Shabir. The parents of one often make appearances on each other's Instagram handles with their PDA-filled pictures, luxurious vacations and candle-lit dinners.

Recently, Sabbir posted a disconcerting story on his Instagram that left his fans deeply concerned. The image depicted his wife lying on a bed, preparing for an MRI, and he reached out to his followers, seeking prayers and support.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-10-17/1697543086-1933.jpeg

Shabir and Khan tied the knot in July 2020. The couple welcomed their daughter, Alyana, in October 2021.

On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Mere Humdam, Deewar-e-Shab, Sabaat, Raqs e Bismil, Laapata, Hum Tum and Wabaal.

On the other hand, Shabir's recent songs include Ja Jee Lay, Bechain Jawani, Sapnay, Mahi Ve, Mandiyan and Chup Chup Ke.