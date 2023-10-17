  

Search

Lifestyle

Falak Shabir requests prayers for wife Sarah Khan

Web Desk
09:15 PM | 17 Oct, 2023
Falak Shabir requests prayers for wife Sarah Khan
Source: Instagram
Falak Shabir requests prayers for wife Sarah Khan
Falak Shabir requests prayers for wife Sarah Khan
Falak Shabir requests prayers for wife Sarah Khan

Arguably the most lovable couple in Lollywood is none other than actress Sarah Khan and singer Falak Shabir. The parents of one often make appearances on each other's Instagram handles with their PDA-filled pictures, luxurious vacations and candle-lit dinners.

Recently, Sabbir posted a disconcerting story on his Instagram that left his fans deeply concerned. The image depicted his wife lying on a bed, preparing for an MRI, and he reached out to his followers, seeking prayers and support.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-10-17/1697543086-1933.jpeg

Shabir and Khan tied the knot in July 2020. The couple welcomed their daughter, Alyana, in October 2021. 

On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Mere Humdam, Deewar-e-Shab, Sabaat, Raqs e Bismil, Laapata, Hum Tum and Wabaal.

On the other hand, Shabir's recent songs include Ja Jee Lay, Bechain Jawani, Sapnay, Mahi Ve, Mandiyan and Chup Chup Ke.

Falak Shabir, Naseem Shah enjoy carpool karaoke session

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

11:00 PM | 16 Oct, 2023

How much did Atif Aslam spend on wife's birthday dress?

04:27 PM | 16 Oct, 2023

Shahid Afridi requests prayers for sister's speedy recovery

09:19 PM | 15 Oct, 2023

Inside the extravagant birthday of Atif Aslam’s wife

03:32 PM | 15 Oct, 2023

Mahira Khan stands in solidarity with Palestinians amidst ongoing ...

10:32 AM | 14 Oct, 2023

Salma Murad: Wife of legend actor Waheed Murad passes away in Karachi

11:16 AM | 14 Oct, 2023

Inside Mahira Khan's magical Qawwali night with Abida Parveen on stage

Advertisement

Latest

09:15 PM | 17 Oct, 2023

Falak Shabir requests prayers for wife Sarah Khan

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 17 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 17 October  2023.

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 17, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 17, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 275.9 278.15
Euro EUR 291.1 294
UK Pound Sterling GBP 340.6 344
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.5 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.4 74.1
Australian Dollar AUD 173.25 175
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.16 746.16
Canadian Dollar CAD 200 202
China Yuan CNY 38.21 38.61
Danish Krone DKK 39.09 39.49
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.47 35.82
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.4 1.47
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 894.37 903.37
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.73 59.33
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.31 165.31
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.7 26
Omani Riyal OMR 720.82 728.82
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.25 76.95
Singapore Dollar SGD 198 200
Swedish Korona SEK 25.33 25.63
Swiss Franc CHF 306.98 309.48
Thai Bhat THB 7.65 7.8

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan – October 17, 2023

Gold prices in Pakistan today

Pakistani gold market witnessed a negative trend and on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan stands at Rs201,000 per tola, price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is priced at Rs171,530.

Daily Pakistan presents you with accurate and updated gold rates as per the Pakistani Gold Market. Here you can find gold prices in different values like ounce, tola, and grams.

We share live updates on gold rates as per the local market, allowing you to get price updates and make decisions about buying or selling. It also helps you understand gold market trends.

Today Gold Rates in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Karachi PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Islamabad PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Peshawar PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Quetta PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Sialkot PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Attock PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Gujranwala PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Jehlum PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Multan PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Bahawalpur PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Gujrat PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Nawabshah PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Chakwal PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Hyderabad PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Nowshehra PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Sargodha PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Faisalabad PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Mirpur PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: