Celebs laud 'The Legend of Maula Jatt’ for taking Pakistani cinema to new heights
Web Desk
04:24 PM | 17 Oct, 2022
Bilal Lashari and Ammara Hikmat’s The Legend of Maula Jatt have been touted as a spectacle cinema-goers and the entertainment fraternity wouldn’t and aren't wanting to miss.

As spectacular as it gets, the film is as close to flawless filmmaking as it is wrapped up delicately between a whirlwind of rousing emotional turmoil and thundering action sequences.

Released by Mandviwalla Entertainment, "The Legend of Maula Jatt" is rated PG for scenes of blood-spewing violence, adult themes, and general villainy.

Lollywood stars like Adnan Siddiqui, Amar Khan, Syed Jibran, and many others have given the film a thumbs up, emphasising saying no one should be deprived of watching the masterpiece.

Apart from its blazing success, the film has caused a lot of hubbub for only screening at some cinemas, notably not at cinema chains Cinepax and Nueplex. 

At the box office, The Legend of Maula Jutt has been able to cross 25 crore rupees from 5 countries in just 3 days. It has beaten all the Punjabi and Hindi films in other countries. 

The film stars Fawad Khan as Maula Jatt, Hamza Ali Abbasi as Noori Natt, Humaima Mallick as Daaro Nattni, Mahira Khan as Mukkho Jatti , Gohar Rasheed as Maakha Natt, Ali Azmat as Gogi and Faris Shafi as Mooda.

Humaima Malick reveals some facts about The ... 10:15 PM | 14 Oct, 2022

Lollywood diva Humaima Malick is enjoying the success of her latest project, The Legend of Maula Jatt. The 34-year-old ...

