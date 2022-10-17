Celebs laud 'The Legend of Maula Jatt’ for taking Pakistani cinema to new heights

Bilal Lashari and Ammara Hikmat’s The Legend of Maula Jatt have been touted as a spectacle cinema-goers and the entertainment fraternity wouldn’t and aren't wanting to miss.

As spectacular as it gets, the film is as close to flawless filmmaking as it is wrapped up delicately between a whirlwind of rousing emotional turmoil and thundering action sequences.

Released by Mandviwalla Entertainment, "The Legend of Maula Jatt" is rated PG for scenes of blood-spewing violence, adult themes, and general villainy.

Lollywood stars like Adnan Siddiqui, Amar Khan, Syed Jibran, and many others have given the film a thumbs up, emphasising saying no one should be deprived of watching the masterpiece.

The Legend of Maula Jatt is spectacular. Brilliantly entertaining. It’s not often a film of this scale lives up to expectations. This one exceeds them. Cinematic, theatrical - almost Shakespearean. I want to watch it again. Terrific job all round! ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/v8UEeVuz76 — Haroon Rashid (@iHaroonRashid) October 13, 2022

MJ is acting like IK The cinema establishment making sure it gets majorly boycotted BUT the pakistani awaam and Pakistani's abroad arnt letting it go down ,atleast Not without a fight ????#TheLegendOfMaulaJatt pic.twitter.com/onUsdR0KVO — vasay chaudhry (@vasaych) October 15, 2022

Traveling so haven't been able to watch #TheLegendofMaulaJatt yet but hearing excellent feedback. So glad my prediction with regards to its box office success is coming true but wish it was being shown in all cinemas across Pakistan! Nevertheless congratulations to entire team pic.twitter.com/mSUBDAO22g — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) October 15, 2022

The Legend of Maula Jatt is an experience that takes you beyond anything you’ve ever witnessed in Pakistan before. It’s the kind of seeti baja, taali maar, paisa wasool film that’ll redefine Pakistani cinema. #TheLegendOfMaulaJatt — AHI (@aamnaisani) October 12, 2022

Apart from its blazing success, the film has caused a lot of hubbub for only screening at some cinemas, notably not at cinema chains Cinepax and Nueplex.

Director #WajahatRauf shared his disappointment over cinema owners for not showing #TheLegendOfMaulaJatt in major cinemas of Pakistan. A potential film which can shatter all the records at the Box office is so far being damaged big time for not releasing to its full potential. pic.twitter.com/8pjQhAgl0F — Lollywood Pictures ???????? (@LollyPictures) October 14, 2022

At the box office, The Legend of Maula Jutt has been able to cross 25 crore rupees from 5 countries in just 3 days. It has beaten all the Punjabi and Hindi films in other countries.

The film stars Fawad Khan as Maula Jatt, Hamza Ali Abbasi as Noori Natt, Humaima Mallick as Daaro Nattni, Mahira Khan as Mukkho Jatti , Gohar Rasheed as Maakha Natt, Ali Azmat as Gogi and Faris Shafi as Mooda.