Alizeh Shah dazzles fans with gorgeous bridal shoot
Lollywood diva Alizeh Shah’s stunning looks and rebellious nature work like a magnet as the 20-year-old star make her admirers turn heads with her every move.
This time around, Shah was spotted playing dress-up in bridal galore for an alluring fashion shoot by Hira Khan that has left her legion of admirers awestruck.
Dressed in bedazzling wedding trousseau, the Bebasi star looked divine in her heavily embellished outfit that gave a royal aesthetic. Her stunning makeup was done by popular makeup artist Hira Khan.
'absolutely loved my makeup by @hirakhanmakeup @hirakhanshahraiz ????', captioned the Ehd e Wafa actor.
On the work front, Alizeh Shah and Sami Khan has made a comeback on the screen with ARY Digital’s new drama Taqdeer.
