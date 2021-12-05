Pakistani stars spotted dancing at celebrity wedding
Pakistani celebrities spotted dancing their heart out at director Sohail Javed’s daughter wedding ceremony.
In the viral video, actors Humayun Saeed, Faysal Quraishi, Faizan Sheikh, Fahad Sheikh and others can be seen dancing their hearts out at the wedding event. The actors are joined by a star-studded group to perform on Sauda Khara Khara by Indian singer Diljit Dosanjh.
Faysal, who had donned a white kurta shalwar paired with coat and a similar coloured shawl was seen shaking a leg as he held son his arms. Humayun Saeed on the other hand pulled up a boski sharwar kameez paired with a brown coat.
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CXBjFqJAU03/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
