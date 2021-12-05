Hira Khan’s new dance video goes viral

Pakistani actress Hira Khan has left her fans swooned with her killer dance moves she posted on her social media account.

Hira took to Instagram and shared her new dance video after Covid. She danced her heart out on a wedding event.

She rocked the dance floor on the famous Bollywood number “Morni Banke”. Hira’s dance moves were perfectly on point and she definitely nailed the performance.

She wrote, “First performance on a shadi post covid. Felt like myself after such a long time!???? Some morni for y’all. Thank you @studiomahumasad for this beautiful jora that too on such a short notice.”

Hira Khan is a brilliant new addition to our media fraternity. Khan became famous after she won the beauty contest, Miss Veet, in 2017.

Hira Khan made her acting debut with the drama serial Phaans. She played the role of Farah who was the sister of the heroine. Hira earned critical and commercial acclamation for her work in the drama serial Phaans.