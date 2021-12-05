Hira Khan’s new dance video goes viral
Web Desk
04:25 PM | 5 Dec, 2021
Hira Khan’s new dance video goes viral
Share

Pakistani actress Hira Khan has left her fans swooned with her killer dance moves she posted on her social media account.

Hira took to Instagram and shared her new dance video after Covid. She danced her heart out on a wedding event.

She rocked the dance floor on the famous Bollywood number “Morni Banke”. Hira’s dance moves were perfectly on point and she definitely nailed the performance.

She wrote, “First performance on a shadi post covid. Felt like myself after such a long time!???? Some morni for y’all. Thank you @studiomahumasad for this beautiful jora that too on such a short notice.”

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CXD17vjAWSL/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Hira Khan is a brilliant new addition to our media fraternity. Khan became famous after she won the beauty contest, Miss Veet, in 2017.

Hira Khan made her acting debut with the drama serial Phaans. She played the role of Farah who was the sister of the heroine. Hira earned critical and commercial acclamation for her work in the drama serial Phaans.

Take a look inside Fawad Khan’ star-studded ... 01:52 PM | 5 Dec, 2021

KARACHI – Pakistani heartthrob actor Fawad Khan celebrated his 40th birthday by partying on a yacht with friends ...

More From This Category
Known singer Ustad Nazakat Ali passes away
05:40 PM | 5 Dec, 2021
Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh win hearts with ...
05:15 PM | 5 Dec, 2021
Pakistani stars spotted dancing at celebrity ...
04:06 PM | 5 Dec, 2021
Take a look inside Fawad Khan’ star-studded ...
01:52 PM | 5 Dec, 2021
Co-actor held for recording, sharing nude videos ...
11:49 AM | 5 Dec, 2021
Meesha Shafi, mother file petition for apology in ...
11:59 PM | 4 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Known singer Ustad Nazakat Ali passes away
05:40 PM | 5 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr