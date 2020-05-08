Madonna reveals she has recovered from coronavirus

‘Queen of Pop’ Madonna claims that her concert in Paris, France was the start of her life-threatening Coronavirus ordeal, but she is "healthy and well" now.

Earlier this week, in an Instagram post, the singer sought to clear the air regarding rumours about the current state of her health. This happened after her last week's post wherein she shared that she wanted to "breathe in the Covid-19 air" after stating that she has the antibodies for the novel virus.

“Just to clear things up for people who would rather believe sensationalist headlines than do their own research about the nature of this virus - I am not currently sick.

"When you test positive for anti-bodies it means you HAD the virus which I clearly did as I was sick at the end of my tour in Paris over 7 weeks ago along with many other artists in my show," Madonna wrote.

"But at the time we all thought we had a very bad flu. Thank God we are all healthy and well now. Hope that clears things up for the bandwagon jumpers!! Knowledge is Power!" she added.

She had no choice but to call off two of her shows in France amid the pandemic.

Madonna also donated USD 1.1 million for research to find a coronavirus vaccine.

