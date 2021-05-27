Ertugrul fans bid farewell to Bamsi Bey after the warrior dies on screen
Ertugrul fans bid farewell to Bamsi Bey after the warrior dies on screen
Historical Turkish drama series Dirilis Ertugrul started airing in Pakistan in April 2020 and soon became a national sensation.

The Pakistani audience took an immense liking towards the series and the cast, notably the lead actors Ertugral played by Engin Altan Düzyatan, Halima Sultan played by Esra Bilgiç and the brave warriors.

As the story gradually moves to Kuruluş: Osman, the audience now have to bid farewell to their Bamsi Bey, the third among Ertugrul's most trusted friends and Kayi Tribe's finest warriors.

As the valiant warrior dies in the recent episode of Kulurus Osman, fans are having difficulty digesting the latest development.

Hashtag Bamsi Bey started trending on social media as the Ertugral fans expressed their sadness over Bey's exit from the show.

Kurulus:Osman is the sequel to Dirilis: Ertugrul which is being aired on Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing.

