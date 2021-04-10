Pakistani drama to be aired in Turkey soon, says Faisal Javed Khan

ISLAMABAD – Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Saturday said that a “great news” is coming soon a dubbed Pakistani production will be aired in Turkey as part of bilateral exchange of knowledge and content.

Taking to twitter, the senior PTI leader said: “Another great news coming soon as a Pakistani production will be dubbed in Turkish and aired in Turkey as part of bilateral exchange of knowledge, ideas, talent & content between Pakistani & Turkish entertainment industries”.

Pakistan Television @PTVHomeOfficial to telecast new episodes of Ertugral @DirilisDizisi daily at 7:45 PM throughout Ramazan. Ertugral series is a great exhibition of culture & Islamic faith - an amazing journey through the phenomenal Turkish history @trtworld. pic.twitter.com/kOLa6Jr0yj — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) April 10, 2021

However, the senator did not share the name of the production.

Announcing a good news for the fans of Turkish TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul", he said that PTV would telecast new episodes of "Ertugrul" daily throughout Ramazan.