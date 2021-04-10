Pakistani drama to be aired in Turkey soon, says Faisal Javed Khan

10:01 PM | 10 Apr, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Saturday said that a “great news” is coming soon a dubbed Pakistani production will be aired in Turkey as part of bilateral exchange of knowledge and content. 

Taking to twitter, the senior PTI leader said: “Another great news coming soon as a Pakistani production will be dubbed in Turkish and aired in Turkey as part of bilateral exchange of knowledge, ideas, talent & content between Pakistani & Turkish entertainment industries”.

However, the senator did not share the name of the production. 

Announcing a good news for the fans of Turkish TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul", he said that PTV would telecast new episodes of "Ertugrul" daily throughout Ramazan.

