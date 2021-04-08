Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic’s new dance video goes viral

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic’s new romantic dance video has gone viral on the social media platforms.

In the video, the Turkish actress can be seen dancing with Murat Yıldırım, who plays the lead role in Turkish drama series Ramo. Her cute dance moves in white dress made her fans spellbound.

Esra Bilgiç is best-known for portraying the role of Halime Hatun in the Turkish historical television series Diriliş: Ertuğrul from 2014 to 2018. The play is being aired on state-run television (PTV) in Urdu dubbing. As of 2020, she is the leading actress in the crime drama series Ramo.

The drama series broke many records in Pakistan. The drama cast is now appearing in local Pakistani commercials.