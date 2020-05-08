Shaniera Akram urges people to follow rules when lockdown eases

As the number of coronavirus cases continues to escalate across the country, celebrities are using their platforms to encourage people to stay at home and social distance to prevent further spread of this deadly disease.

Yesterday, PM Imran Khan announced that the government has decided to considerably ease the lockdown restrictions in the country from May 9.

Shaniera Akram, the wife of former Pakistani skipper Wasim Akram, took to Twitter to urge people to continue practising social distancing when the lockdown eases. She laid emphasis on how important it is to follow the rules mor than ever in this situation.

She tweeted, “If the lockdown eases and you must go out, just follow the rules, wear a mask, gloves and always maintain social distances. The responsibility is up to us! #CoronaFreePakistan.”

“Lifting or easing the lockdown even if only in phases, does not in any way mean we are on the other side of this. The lockdown lift has been implemented to help our economy not our social lives,” she continued.

Akram further added,” The second wave is coming and All of us need to follow the rules, now more than ever.”

Shaniera has been trying with full force to spread awareness among people about the Covid-19 pandemic.

