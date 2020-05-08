Ali Rehman celebrates a star-studded virtual birthday

KARACHI - Pakistani TV actor cum TCF’s Goodwill Ambassador, Ali Rehman has dedicated his birthday this year to TCF’s COVID-19 Response Appeal. A star-studded virtual celebration, which included Hareem Farooq, Adnan Siddiqui, Marina Khan, Faisal Kapadia, Anoushey Ashraf, Ayesha Omar, Khalid Malik and Nomi Ansari.

The late-night live session was filled with interesting light-hearted conversations where celebrities talked about everything from their work and lifestyle to their lockdown routines.

The conversation then moved on to TCF's education and COVID-19 efforts, which were widely applauded by all the stars! Ali Rehman shed some light on TCF's COVID-19 relief efforts and shared how support is going to the most remote areas of Pakistan, where TCF has strong networks.

Applauding TCF’s work, Adnan Siddiqui said, “Indeed TCF is one of the most reliable organizations I have come across and I am really proud of the fact that TCF has put their foot forward in this difficult time.” Marina Khan was also very impressed to learn about TCF’s initiatives. She said, “Pakistan’s future lies in a better education system for children. We should really support TCF as it is providing quality education in the hearts of the poorest communities”.

Ali Rehman had also talked about TCF’s partnership with the government to air a show called “Ilm Ka Aangan” on PTV Teleschool for children who don’t have access to the internet. The show consists of different segments including exercise, storytime and basic concepts so that children can learn even at home.

Fellow celebrities Anooshey Ashraf & Khalid Malik shared their positive experiences of meeting TCF Alumni and said they were glad to support a cause like this. Faisal Kapadia singing a birthday song with celebrities as Ali cut his cake was the highlight of the celebration! Ali thanked everyone for joining in and supporting TCF!

Happy Birthday, Ali Rehman.