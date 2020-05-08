Ali Rehman celebrates a star-studded virtual birthday
Share
KARACHI - Pakistani TV actor cum TCF’s Goodwill Ambassador, Ali Rehman has dedicated his birthday this year to TCF’s COVID-19 Response Appeal. A star-studded virtual celebration, which included Hareem Farooq, Adnan Siddiqui, Marina Khan, Faisal Kapadia, Anoushey Ashraf, Ayesha Omar, Khalid Malik and Nomi Ansari.
The late-night live session was filled with interesting light-hearted conversations where celebrities talked about everything from their work and lifestyle to their lockdown routines.
The conversation then moved on to TCF's education and COVID-19 efforts, which were widely applauded by all the stars! Ali Rehman shed some light on TCF's COVID-19 relief efforts and shared how support is going to the most remote areas of Pakistan, where TCF has strong networks.
View this post on Instagram
This year on my birthday, I’m hosting an online fundraiser in support of TCF’s COVID-19 Response Appeal! As TCF’s Goodwill Ambassador, I will be raising funds to help provide economic relief to 1000 vulnerable families or Rs. 2.5 million suffering amid the corona-virus crisis. TCF will match the each donation until 7th May. It is giving Tuesday so open your hearts and let TCF match your every donations, you make. . Join me and my friends tomorrow live at 11 pm (Pakistan Standard Time), 5th May 2020 on Zoom as we come together to celebrate and help those in need! Be generous and donate if you can or just share this as far as wide as possible. #MyTCFBirthday #AliRehmanxTCF . To register to view the event, please click the link in my bio. Alternatively, you can also swipe up to register through the link available on my insta story. . Please also encourage your friends and family residing overseas to join in. Since it’s an online event, anybody from any part of the world can tune in and also donate! . If you are unable to register to zoom, you can also live stream the event on the following Facebook pages: . -Ali Rehman Khan official FB page -TCF Pakistan’s FB page -TCF Canada’s FB page -TCF USA’s Facebook page -TCF-UK’s Facebook page -TCF’s Italy Facebook page
Applauding TCF’s work, Adnan Siddiqui said, “Indeed TCF is one of the most reliable organizations I have come across and I am really proud of the fact that TCF has put their foot forward in this difficult time.” Marina Khan was also very impressed to learn about TCF’s initiatives. She said, “Pakistan’s future lies in a better education system for children. We should really support TCF as it is providing quality education in the hearts of the poorest communities”.
View this post on Instagram
A huge thank you to all you incredible people for the lovely birthday wishes! My first (and only Insha Allah) quarantine birthday. I’ve realized as long as you have love pouring in from everyone around the world, you don’t need 100’s of people round you to make you feel special. I am humbled. Thank you!! I love you to the moon and back! ❤️ 🌝😘😘 #quarantinebirthday #birthday in the times of #covid19 #iloveyou
Ali Rehman had also talked about TCF’s partnership with the government to air a show called “Ilm Ka Aangan” on PTV Teleschool for children who don’t have access to the internet. The show consists of different segments including exercise, storytime and basic concepts so that children can learn even at home.
Fellow celebrities Anooshey Ashraf & Khalid Malik shared their positive experiences of meeting TCF Alumni and said they were glad to support a cause like this. Faisal Kapadia singing a birthday song with celebrities as Ali cut his cake was the highlight of the celebration! Ali thanked everyone for joining in and supporting TCF!
Happy Birthday, Ali Rehman.
- Japan provides Rs1.77m for 165 families in Haripur09:01 PM | 9 May, 2020
- Pakistan confirms 623 deaths; COVID-19 tally nears 29,00007:03 PM | 9 May, 2020
- Punjab develops app to indicate bed occupancy, ventilators’ ...06:13 PM | 9 May, 2020
-
-
-
- Producers of Turkish series 'Ertuğrul' impressed by sweeping ...05:54 PM | 9 May, 2020
- COVID-19: Farhan Saeed pays homage to doctors, nurses and healthcare ...05:36 PM | 9 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- How to keep your skin healthy while you are in quarantine01:49 PM | 15 Apr, 2020