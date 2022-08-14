Mehwish Hayat stuns netizens with chic look

Noor Fatima
08:11 PM | 14 Aug, 2022
Mehwish Hayat stuns netizens with chic look
Source: Mehwish Hayat (Instagram)
Share

The name Mehwish Hayat is synonymous with elegance, talent, and fame.

The seasoned Pakistani actress has been making rounds on the internet for various reasons.

Loved by 4.9 million fans on Instagram alone, the Ru Baru actress keeps her social media updated with scintillating pictures. Fans can't help but ooze love for the talented actress in the comments section.

Her recent pictures on Instagram were no stranger to the praise and love she receives on a daily basis. Donning a metallic-coloured saree with a bold red lip and minimal makeup, the actress looked ethereal. 

Fans of the London Nahi Jaunga actress were ecstatic to see the gorgeous lady draping a saree in a more contemporary fashion.

On the work front, Hayat was lauded locally and internationally for her character portrayal in MCU's Ms Marvel, and also for London Nahi Jaunga which was released on Eidul Adha.

Saboor Aly wins hearts with stunning photos in bridal outfit
07:06 PM | 14 Aug, 2022

