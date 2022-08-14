One died, scores injured in Karachi during celebratory gunfire on Independence Day
Web Desk
09:12 PM | 14 Aug, 2022
One died, scores injured in Karachi during celebratory gunfire on Independence Day
Source: File photo
Share

KARACHI – At least one person was killed and nearly 57 others were injured as citizens resorted to aerial firing across the country’s largest city to celebrate Independence Day.

The aerial firing was also reported in other cities and there were reports of people getting hurt.

Police Surgeon Karachi and forensic consultant Dr. Summaiya Syed said at least fifty-seven people, including women and children, suffered bullet injuries in aerial firing carried out on eve of Independence Day in different areas of port city.

The spokesperson of the country's largest welfare organization said that their ambulances had shifted 34 injured from different areas of the city to hospitals.

Aerial firing video lands Hareem Shah in trouble 12:44 PM | 6 Jun, 2021

LAHORE – One of Pakistan’s most-followed TikTok stars, Hareem Shah landed in another trouble after Lahore ...

On eve of Independence day, masses streamed onto the streets in jubilant celebrations amidst bright fireworks, while several opened fire into the air.

Many regions in Pakistan witnessed celebratory gunfire, with bullets shot into the air, on special occasions like weddings, sports victories, Independence Day, or New Year's Eve.

Video of aerial firing at wedding of Khawar ... 01:09 PM | 13 Mar, 2021

LAHORE – A video clip of firing shots into the air during the wedding ceremony of Ibrahim Manika went viral on ...

More From This Category
Russian President Putin felicitates Pakistan on ...
06:44 PM | 14 Aug, 2022
PM Shehbaz inaugurates Islamabad’s Rawal Dam ...
05:29 PM | 14 Aug, 2022
State Bank unveils Rs75 commemorative banknote on ...
04:26 PM | 14 Aug, 2022
Pakistan’s re-recorded national anthem is out ...
04:54 PM | 14 Aug, 2022
Two Pakistani soldiers martyred in Dir blast: ISPR
02:19 PM | 14 Aug, 2022
Pakistan Air Force releases special song to ...
12:40 PM | 14 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Saboor Aly wins hearts with stunning photos in bridal outfit
07:06 PM | 14 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr