Aerial firing video lands Hareem Shah in trouble

LAHORE – One of Pakistan’s most-followed TikTok stars, Hareem Shah landed in another trouble after Lahore police have been urged to take strict action against the 29-year-old.

An application has been filed in Lahore’s Anarkali Police Station in which the complainant has sought registration of a case against Shah.

Chaudhry Asif Nawaz Advocate approached the Lahore cops against a clip of Hareem Shah in which the TikTok star has been resorting to aerial firing.

The police complaint reads that the clip, uploaded by social media sensation on the video-sharing platform, has spread fear and shock in the public. It further mentioned that the incident could have hurt or kill someone.

Nawaz in the complaint termed the act against the law and demanded stern action by registering a case against her.

This is not the first involvement of the famed model in any controversy as earlier she leaked a video of cleric Mufti Abdul Qavi after a video of him getting slapped by her secretary went viral on the internet.