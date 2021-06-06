Pakistan gets its first commercial court in Lahore

LAHORE – The country’s first Commercial Court was inaugurated by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed and Chief Justice of Lahore High Court Muhammad Qasim Khan at Lahore Judicial Complex on Saturday.

CJP Gulzar and CJ LHC inspected the court while senior Judge Muhammad Amir Bhatti, Justice Jawad Hassan, Justice Shahid Karim, Registrar High Court Mushtaq Ahmed Ojla, Sessions Judge Lahore Sajjad Hussain Sindh, Senior Civil Judge Azhar Hussain Rame, Sessions Judge Javed Al Hassan Chishti and Mohammad Saeedullah accompanied the chief guests.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Chief Justice termed commercial courts as crucial for the progress of the country’s economy.

Adding that the establishment of the first commercial court in Punjab was a revolutionary step for which he congratulated Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan.

Cases pertaining to businesses needed to be decided without delay as they had an indirect effect on the economy, the CJP stressed. The progress of a society was linked to the implementation of the law. He said it was a matter of pride that the judiciary continued working during the ongoing pandemic.