Schools in Sindh unlikely to reopen until the vaccination of all teachers: Sindh CM

KARACHI – Schools in the second largest province which are closed due to the third wave of Covid pandemic are unlikely to reopen until all schools teacher got vaccinated against the novel disease, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said Sunday.

Speaking at the extension of the vaccination centre, the Pakistan Peoples Party leader announced the continuous shutdown of all schools as part of measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

He further added that the lockdown and Covid SOPs will be significantly relaxed after everyone got vaccinated. Shah also requested everyone to cooperate as the positivity rate in Sindh got soared after the detection of the Indian and South African variants.

Meanwhile, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani also clarified that schools in the province are not opening from tomorrow.

He announced that schools in Sindh will remain closed till further orders aren't issued from the provincial government, adding that health officials will hold a meeting within the next few days to decide on the matter.

Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Pechuho also responded about the reopening of educational institutions. The Sindh government will not reopen schools till the decline of the positivity ratio.