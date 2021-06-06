Rohanpreet Singh wishes wife Neha Kakkar on her birthday

Indian singer Rohanpreet Singh shared a heartfelt birthday note for his wife Neha Kakkar, who turns 33 on Sunday.

Singh took to Instagram and wrote, “Hey My Love My Queen & The @nehakakkar Today Is Your Birthday. Mujhe Kehna hai ke Jitni Care Maine Aapki Ab Tak Ki Hai, Aane waale Har Ek Din, Main Iss Se Zyada Care Karunga… Aap Mujhe Har Ik Way Mein Bht Pyare Lagte ho. Main Promise krta hun Main Bhi Aapko Har Khushi Doonga..

“I’m Honored to be Your Husband. I Promise to Love You Each and Every Minute of Our Lives. Happy Birthday My Love. I Hope When You Read This, You Will Smile!! I always feel Blessed when you are Next to Me. You are Forever Mine!!! God Bless You Nehu My Queen.”