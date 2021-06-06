Dilip Kumar admitted to Mumbai hospital after his health deteriorates
Web Desk
11:08 AM | 6 Jun, 2021
MUMBAI – Legendary Bollywood star Mohammed Yusuf Khan also known as Dilip Kumar has been hospitalized at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai after the 98-year-old complained of breathlessness on Sunday.

Reports in Indian media suggest that the wife of Azaad actor, Saira Banu, informed that the actor was not keeping well for a couple of days.

‘After experiencing breathlessness, we took Dilip Sahab to the hospital in Khar Road at 8.30 am. Doctors are treating him and we have got a few tests done, we are awaiting reports. Please pray for him that he feels better and we can take him home quickly’, wife of Kumar and former highest-paid actor Saira told the media.

Meanwhile, Kumar is being monitored by senior physicians at the PD Hinduja Hospital led by pulmonologist Dr. Jalil Parker. He was earlier admitted to the hospital in May for routine check-ups and was later discharged after all the tests were conducted.

His wife Saira further added that ‘We have had a catastrophe this year. Dilip Sahab lost his two brothers. He doesn’t keep well, neither do I and it’s a difficult time for us, so there is no question of a big celebration. We will simply thank the Lord for the gift of life and health.’

On Tuesday, the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took formal custody of the ancestral houses of legendary Bollywood actors Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor located in the Qissa Khwani Bazar area in Peshawar.

