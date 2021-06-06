Islamabad decides to promote students of classes 1-4, 6, 7 without conducting exams this year

ISLAMABAD – Authorities in the country’s federal capital announced that students of classes I to IV, VI, and VII would be promoted to the next class without examinations this year.

The report of Express news stated that educational institutions will allow the students of these classes to skip examinations this year.

The report further added that students in classes I to IV, VI, and VII will be promoted on the basis of last year's results. On the other hand, the Ministry of Education has decided to conduct the exams for the fifth and eighth grades. Matric and intermediate students will also have to appear in the exams this year.

Meanwhile, the DG Federal Directorate of Education has also issued a summary of compulsory examinations for the fifth and eighth classes much like of SSC and HSSC plan.

On the other hand, students of grades I to VIII will return to schools in the federal capital from tomorrow after the government gave a go-ahead for the resumption of in-person classes.

National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) gave the approval for in-person classes, after a decline in the coronavirus cases in Islamabad. On Saturday, the country’s nerve center on Covid said all educational institutes in districts with a low Covidd positivity ratio could reopen from Monday, June 7.