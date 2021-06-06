‘Fazl also leads funeral prayers other than Nikah’, Hafiz Hamdullah responds to Fawad Ch
Web Desk
12:16 PM | 6 Jun, 2021
‘Fazl also leads funeral prayers other than Nikah’, Hafiz Hamdullah responds to Fawad Ch
Share

ISLAMABAD – JUI-F leader and former Senator Hafiz Hamdullah Saturday slammed Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry after the PTI leader advised Maulana Fazlur Rehman to stick with Nikah ceremonies rather than engaging in the current political scenario.

After the PTI leader took a jibe at JUI-F chief, Hafiz Hamdullah responded quickly by saying that Fazl also leads funeral prayer and will soon lead the last prayers of this PTI-led government.

Fazl's responsibilities as a leader of a party include conducting nikah proceedings and solemnizing marriages, Hamdullah added that he also leads funeral prayers, may it be political funerals or otherwise.’

The JUI-F leader also added that ‘the PTI cabinet comprises those who are dual nationality holders, akin to being 'Aadha teetar aadha batair.’ 

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/26-Oct-2019/jui-f-s-hafiz-hamdullah-is-a-confirmed-alien-nadra

Earlier, Information Minister while speaking in a presser in the Punjab capital advised Fazl to solemnize marriages as his existence in current politics is over.

Chaudhry, while lambasting JUI Chief also added that, the power of the votes of 20 million people brought Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf into power adding that the PDM president could not win that power ‘even in the next 200 years.'

More From This Category
Imran, Boris discuss Covid, climate change and ...
09:43 PM | 7 Jun, 2021
British PM Boris Johnson expresses condolence ...
09:02 PM | 7 Jun, 2021
Turkey, Egypt extend condolences to Pakistan ...
08:12 PM | 7 Jun, 2021
Punjab MPA Jugnu Mohsin survives assassination ...
07:37 PM | 7 Jun, 2021
India condoles with Pakistan over Ghotki train ...
07:24 PM | 7 Jun, 2021
Forbes acknowledges Pakistan’s economic revival ...
07:14 PM | 7 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Yasir Nawaz and Nida Yasir spotted cruising in Turkey
06:52 PM | 7 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr