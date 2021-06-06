Jannat Mirza hits back at Bushra Ansari

Popular TikTok star Jannat Mirza drew severe criticism after she posted some videos and pictures on her TikTok and Instagram handles this week.

Veteran actress Bushra Ansari called her out for disrespecting religions. Ansari commented, “Aik durfitty mun to Banta hay…in jahil stars par…afsoos…Islam ka Pata na kisi aur religion ka!!.”

Jannat Mirza took to her Instagram handle and took a stand against this. The TikTok star uploaded an apology video on her TikTok and Instagram accounts, saying that she wore the chain without realising that it has a cross sign.

She wrote, “THIS IS NOT OKAY AT ALL! Pls do not judge anyone before knowing anything, Amma jee (Aunty Bushra) I respect you a lot, but you can’t defame anyone before knowing the facts! Islam ki baat aap kese krskti hain aunty :>3 aap koe tableegi jamaat nhi chala rahi. AAP bhi singing krti hein, dance krti hein, award shows pe dance performance aapne kiye lekin aaj dosron pe tanqeed waah? Aaj ehsaas huwa waqae aap k paas dil nhi hai. Me bs itna kahungi kisi par tanqeed krne se pehle apne girebaan me zrur jhaanklen. Kbhi kisi pe lanat or kbhi kisi ko baddua k Allah kre tu marjaye. This is not okay at all!!!

“Waqt nikaal ke pehle haqeeqat jaaniye phir tanqeed krlijyega . Allah khush rkhe aapko. Amma Jee.”

Earlier, Lahore’s Christian community had approached the Cyber Wing of Federal Investigation Agency against Jannat Mirza, seeking an FIR for ‘disrespecting’ the holy cross.

In the complaint submitted to the Federal Investigation Office, Gulberg, complainants Saleem Silvester along with other Christian pastors of Youhanabad accused Mirza of posting a clip on a video-sharing platform in which she can be seen dangling a holy cross on her pant’s zipper.