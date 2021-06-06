Ertugrul actor Engin Altan seen enjoying wakeboarding with five years old son

Popular Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul’s latest photo with his five years old son Emir is now circulating on social media.

Engin Altan, who played the title role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, shared a beautiful photo with Emir on Instagram where the father-son duo can be seen enjoying wakeboarding.

The Turkish actor posted the picture with the caption “Wakeboarding with Emir” and it won hearts of his fans on social media.

Engin Altan and his wife Neslisah Alkoclar celebrated the fifth birthday of their son Emir Aras Düzyatan on January 11, 2021. He often shares adorable photos and videos with Emir on social media.