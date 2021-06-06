Ertugrul actor Engin Altan seen enjoying wakeboarding with five years old son
Share
Popular Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul’s latest photo with his five years old son Emir is now circulating on social media.
Engin Altan, who played the title role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, shared a beautiful photo with Emir on Instagram where the father-son duo can be seen enjoying wakeboarding.
The Turkish actor posted the picture with the caption “Wakeboarding with Emir” and it won hearts of his fans on social media.
Engin Altan and his wife Neslisah Alkoclar celebrated the fifth birthday of their son Emir Aras Düzyatan on January 11, 2021. He often shares adorable photos and videos with Emir on social media.
- Imran, Boris discuss Covid, climate change and travel ban in phone ...09:43 PM | 7 Jun, 2021
- British PM Boris Johnson expresses condolence after deadly train ...09:02 PM | 7 Jun, 2021
- Turkey, Egypt extend condolences to Pakistan after Ghotki train ...08:12 PM | 7 Jun, 2021
- Punjab MPA Jugnu Mohsin survives assassination attempt07:37 PM | 7 Jun, 2021
- India condoles with Pakistan over Ghotki train crash07:24 PM | 7 Jun, 2021
-
- ‘My name is Hira Mani and I am mother of Katrina Kaif’04:10 PM | 7 Jun, 2021
- Feroze Khan jumps to Alizeh Shah's defense after Yasir Nawaz’s ...03:33 PM | 7 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Pakistani FM reaches Turkey on diplomatic mission to highlight ...05:56 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021