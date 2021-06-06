Asim Azhar responds to critics after tiff with ex-girlfriend Hania Aamir

Popular Pakistani musician, singer and model Asim Azhar on Sunday responded to an emotional Instagram post by his ex-girlfriend Hania Aamir.

Asim took to Twitter to clarify his position.

The tweet copied below is the one which triggered a row between the two sides.

Earlier, Hania wrote a very emotional and teary reply to those who criticised her very severely after an intimate video of her went viral on social media. She wrote, “Just another day surviving in a misogynist world where double standards have power over innocence and where coexisting with difference of opinion is not a thing. Where a man trying to belittle a woman is applauded but if a woman does the same she is hated. Where a woman showing affection to her loved ones is wrong but a man ejaculating on a woman’s picture on video on the internet is retweeted and made viral content.

“Just another day surviving. Hope you all are doing well in this disgusting world and keeping your goodness intact. Someone else’s evil shouldn’t ruin your goodness.”

Earlier, galaxylollywood, an Instagram page mostly reporting Pakistani celebrity news, also shared a post about the tiff between the two and tried to calm it down.

“It has just come to our notice that there is more to the story than meets the eye. We assumed Hania was talking about society in general but we have just found out that Hania was in a live chat with one of her followers who ejaculated on a photo of her while on live chat with the actress. Now if this doesn’t make you sit up and take notice of where our society is heading, then we don’t know what will! We’re extremely sorry that Hania had to go to something like this and strongly condemn this disgusting act! As far as Asim Azhar’s cryptic tweet is concerned we do think Asim was probably alluding to the video of Hania with Aashir which was met with a lot of criticism from the audiences. We are not defending Asim’s tweet, it was wrong, but in our defence even in the past both Hania and Asim have indulged in such banter so we didn’t make much of their tweets when we posted them on our page. We really do feel that both these young stars need to sit, talk and resolve whatever issues they have so they can move past their breakup in a healthy manner and while they’re at it maybe also take a social media detox ???? #HaniaAamir #AsimAzhar”