Schools reopen in remaining districts of Punjab today

LAHORE – Public and private schools will reopen in Lahore and remaining districts of Punjab from tomorrow.

Classes will be allowed on alternate days with 50 percent attendance with strict adherence to SOPs against Covid-19.

NOTIFICATION:

All Public & Private Schools of Punjab to be opened on Monday 7th June, 2021. It will be a “Staggered” approach. Please read the following Notification carefully. It will be implemented strictly. Our teams will be monitoring the situation very closely. Follow SOPs. pic.twitter.com/kC41NwaSV9 — Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) June 3, 2021

According to a notification from the school education department, the following conditions will be "implemented strictly":

- Only 50% students shall attend classes on a given day.

- No student shall attend the school for two consecutive days.

- All concerned authorities shall ensure observance and compliance of COVID-19 SOPs in letter and spirit.

The decision, according to the notification, were taken in line with the recommendations of the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) that took place a day ago.