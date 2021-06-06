Schools reopen in remaining districts of Punjab today
Web Desk
10:33 PM | 6 Jun, 2021
LAHORE – Public and private schools will reopen in Lahore and remaining districts of Punjab from tomorrow.

Classes will be allowed on alternate days with 50 percent attendance with strict adherence to SOPs against Covid-19.

According to a notification from the school education department, the following conditions will be "implemented strictly":

- Only 50% students shall attend classes on a given day.

- No student shall attend the school for two consecutive days.

- All concerned authorities shall ensure observance and compliance of COVID-19 SOPs in letter and spirit.

The decision, according to the notification, were taken in line with the recommendations of the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) that took place a day ago.

