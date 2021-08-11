Pakistan reports 4,856 new Covid infections, 81 more deaths as uptick continues

ISLAMABAD – Amid the recent spike in Covid positivity ratio, Pakistan has recorded 81 new deaths and 4,856 new infections in the last 24 hours.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 24,085 and the number of confirmed cases stands at 1,080,360.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 5,025 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 972,098. As of Wednesday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 84,177 while the national positivity stands at 7.50 percent.

Statistics 11 Aug 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 64,690

Positive Cases: 4856

Positivity % : 7.50%

Deaths : 81 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) August 11, 2021

At least 403,964 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 367,054 in Punjab 149,532 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 91,672 in Islamabad, 31,298 in Balochistan, 27,899 in Azad Kashmir, and 8,941 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 11,256 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 6,275 in Sindh, 4,588 in KP, 822 in Islamabad, 654 in Azad Kashmir, 332 in Balochistan, and 158 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 65,690 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 16,616,130 since the first case was reported.