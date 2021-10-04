‘Nawaz Sharif gets second Covid shot in Narowal’

LAHORE – Days after the fake COVID vaccine entry of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Lahore, another bogus entry has been made, and this time in a school in Narowal.

Reports quoting the Punjab Health Department cited that officials have taken notice of another ‘fake covid vaccine entry’ under the name of PMLN supremo who is in London since 2019.

The recent attempt was made on October 3 (Sunday), while the record has been removed soon after the entry. Sources said the health officials have decided to forward a separate complaint to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to look into the matter.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency collected all evidence from Lahore’s hospital to probe into fake Covid vaccine entry under Nawaz Sharif’s name while the six-member FIA team has returned from Lahore’s Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital after collecting evidence to investigate the fake Covid vaccine entry under the name of Sharif.

Reports stated that the hospital employees had made the vaccination entry without scrutinizing the details.

Prime Minister’s aide on Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill termed the previous fake entry of Sharif’s Covid-19 vaccination a 'conspiracy' against government institutions and claimed that all the evidence hinted to Maryam Nawaz.

Those playing this level of politics did not think about the future of the country, he added.