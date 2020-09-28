KP Health Minister Jhagra contracts coronavirus

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra tested positive for novel coronavirus.

The provincial minister in a tweet said, "I have tested positive for Covid, and am isolating at home. I feel fine and healthy, albeit with a slight cough".

"I will continue to work from home, health permitting, Insha'Allah, and hope to be back as soon as possible. If you have come in contact with me please test yourself," he added.

The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan reached to 8,353 on Monday as 566 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Nine patients, eight out of which were under treatment in hospital and one died out of hospital on Sunday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC), raising the total COVID-19 related fatalities to 6,466.

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Balochistan, while 80 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,912 allocated for COVID-19 patients, were occupied.