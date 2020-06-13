Shehbaz Sharif’s wife tests positive for COVID-19
Web Desk
08:06 PM | 13 Jun, 2020
LAHORE – One of the wives of Shehbaz Sharif has diagnosed with the novel coronavirus infection, days after Pakistan’s top opposition leader went into self-isolation after testing positive.

“Punjab’s ‘life long’ Khadim e Aaala’s (intentional) exposure 2 huge crowds at NAB & court, obviously infected him with Covid 19. Yesterday I too tested positive. I wept, NOT 4 us, but 4 the majority of r people who can neither afford the test nor the protocol! I pray ONLY4 them!” Tehmina Durrani said in a tweet on Saturday. 

Tehmina Durrani is an author, artist, and activist on women s and children s rights. Her first book, "My Feudal Lord" (1991), shocked the conservative Pakistani society because of the sensational exposure of her politically famous but former husband, Mustafa Khar.

Her three-year tenure of service alongside Abdul Satar Edhi transformed her life, resulting in her authoring his (narrated) autobiography, "A Mirror to the Blind" (1996). The influence of Edhi spurred her into social work and inspired her to establish the  Tehmina Durrani Foundation , with a mission to further Edhi s way of "humanitarianism", and his vision of Pakistan as a Social Welfare State.

COVID19 — Pakistan Army chief inquires after ... 03:43 PM | 12 Jun, 2020

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa made telephonic contact with Pakistan Muslim ...

TOP LISTS

