COVID19 — Pakistan Army chief inquires after Shehbaz Sharif, Sheikh Rasheed

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa made telephonic contact with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Railways Minister to inquire after their health as both tested positive for novel coronavirus.

The army chief, during the conversation, whished them a speedy recovery. The infection now has affected over 125,000 people across Pakistan.

The railways minister is currently in self-isolation at his home in Rawalpindi since contracting the virus earlier this week.

COAS in telephonic contact with Rasheed asked him to take special care of his health and also ensured to cooperate if needed. The railways minister expressed that he was grateful to the army chief for inquiring about his health.

Separately, the top general inquired after the health of the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly.

Shehbaz Sharif tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday and he has quarantined himself at his Model Town residence.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that on Tuesday, Shehbaz Sharif appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in money laundering and assets beyond income cases.

Last week, a Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench allowed him bail till June 17 in almost similar case of corruption.

Advocate Amjad Pervaiz appeared before the bench to represent Shehbaz Sharif who had earlier escaped NAB arrest at his Model Town residence.