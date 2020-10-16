Punjab senior minister Aleem Khan tests positive for Covid-19

LAHORE – Senior Minister of Punjab, Minister of Food Aleem Khan has tested positive for coronavirus a day after two other provincial minister contracted COVID-19.

The senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has self-isolated himself soon after his medical report came back positive.

The minister is in stable condition, reported local media.

On Thursday, Punjab Minister for Agriculture Hussain Jahania Gardezi and provinicial Minister for Industries, Commerce and Investment Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal tested positive for coronavirus.

Both have quarantined themselves at their homes.

Pakistan has recorded seven more deaths and 659 more cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours.

As many as 33,901 tests for the coronavirus were carried out in different parts of the country.

Also, 305,835 people have recovered from the virus while there are now 9,421 active cases in the South Asian country.