Covid-19: Pakistan reports 622 new cases, 16 deaths in last 24 hours
Web Desk
09:11 AM | 21 Oct, 2021
Covid-19: Pakistan reports 622 new cases, 16 deaths in last 24 hours
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has recorded 16 new COVID deaths in a day, while the national positivity ratio has dropped to 1.40 percent, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said Thursday.

According to the latest statistics, at least 622 people contracted the deadly virus whereas the number of confirmed cases has soared to 1,266,826.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,112 patients have recovered from the novel virus and the total recoveries stand at 1,213,799. As of Thursday, the total count of active cases has dropped to 24,699 while the death toll has soared to 28,328.

At least 466,750 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 438,433 in Punjab 177,132 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 106,571 Islamabad, 33,149 in Balochistan, 34,417 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,374 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan reports lowest daily Covid death toll ... 09:06 AM | 20 Oct, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported its lowest daily coronavirus death toll with 12 people losing their lives to the ...

Moreover, 12,876 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,536 in Sindh, 5,698 KP, 938 in Islamabad, 740 in Azad Kashmir, 354 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 44,334 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 20,366,157 since the first case was reported.

Saudi Arabia allows full-capacity attendance at ... 03:45 PM | 17 Oct, 2021

JEDDAH – Mecca’s Grand Mosque has dropped social distancing as worshippers praying shoulder-to-shoulder for ...

More From This Category
#PakistanArmy troop martyred in gunfight with ...
09:59 AM | 21 Oct, 2021
Pakistan becomes 'fourth most expensive' country ...
12:20 AM | 21 Oct, 2021
Pakistani doctor elected to top US health ...
11:18 PM | 20 Oct, 2021
Pakistan's rights minister Shireen Mazari says ...
09:58 PM | 20 Oct, 2021
Pakistani rupee at all-time low against US dollar
10:25 PM | 20 Oct, 2021
PDM revives anti-government movement with protest ...
10:51 PM | 20 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ali Azmat slammed for indecent remarks about Madam Noor Jahan
05:02 PM | 20 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr