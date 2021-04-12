Pakistan records 4,584 new Covid-19 cases, 58 deaths in a day

ISLAMABAD – At least 58 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 4,584 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Monday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 15,501 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 725,602.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 3,135 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 634,835. As of Monday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 75,266.

At least 269,126 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 250,459 in Punjab 99,595 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 66,380 in Islamabad, 20,321 in Balochistan, 14,594 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,127 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 6,988 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,530 in Sindh, 2,651 in KP, 611 in Islamabad, 403 in Azad Kashmir, 215 in Balochistan, and 103 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities conducted 44,514 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 10,779,47 since the first case was reported.