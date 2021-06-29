Pakistan logs 735 new Covid cases, 23 deaths in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – At least 23 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 735 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Tuesday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 22,254 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 956,392.

Statistics 29 June 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 41,133

Positive Cases: 735

Positivity %: 1.78%

Deaths : 23 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) June 29, 2021

In the past 24 hours, as many as 784 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 901,985. As of Tuesday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 32,153, while the positivity rate was recorded at 1.78 percent.

At least 336,507 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 346,036 in Punjab 137,831 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 82,619 in Islamabad, 27,083 in Balochistan, 20,256 in Azad Kashmir, and 6,060 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 10,740 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,427 in Sindh, 4,311 in KP, 776 in Islamabad, 582 in Azad Kashmir, 307 in Balochistan, and 111 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 41,133 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 14,502,023 since the first case was reported.