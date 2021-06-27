Pakistan to get millions of Covid vaccine doses next weeks: reports
Web Desk
04:26 PM | 27 Jun, 2021
Pakistan to get millions of Covid vaccine doses next weeks: reports
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is all set to receive millions of doses of Covid vaccines starting next week as the government aimed to vaccinate 70 million people by the end of this year.

Reports in local media cited that at least 2.5 million doses of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine will get in the country through COVAX while another 100,000 doses of Russian vaccine are being acquired by officials via bilateral purchase.

Reports quoting an official of the National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination said the country has inked an agreement for the purchase of one million doses of Russian Sputnik V vaccine while three million doses of China’s Sinovac will also be received by the end of this month.

Other than these vaccines, the South Asian country will also receive over 12 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in July via COVAX.

The official further added that Pakistan has conveyed the regulatory requirements to the COVAX regarding the use of Moderna’s mRNA vaccine.

'PakVac' – Pakistani experts manufacture ... 06:24 PM | 23 Jun, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The National Institute of Health (NIH) has successfully developed another 900,000 doses of anti-COVID ...

Earlier, Dr. Tahir Yaqub of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) claimed that Pakistan will soon produce its own coronavirus vaccine. He said that UVAS conducted an experiment in this regard.

‘Pakistan to produce its own Covid vaccine ... 01:44 PM | 25 Jun, 2021

LAHORE – Pakistan will soon produce its own coronavirus vaccine, said University of Veterinary and Animal ...

More From This Category
British health secretary resigns after breaking ...
03:45 PM | 27 Jun, 2021
Sindh announces opening of shrines, swimming ...
03:10 PM | 27 Jun, 2021
PM Imran’s statement on Osama bin Laden was a ...
02:44 PM | 27 Jun, 2021
Tinted glass vehicles banned on Motorway
01:44 PM | 27 Jun, 2021
PTV pioneer, legendary actress Begum Khursheed ...
12:34 PM | 27 Jun, 2021
2 explosions rock Indian air force-operated area ...
12:03 PM | 27 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ertugrul actress Hande Subasi shows off surfing skills, video goes viral
04:52 PM | 27 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr