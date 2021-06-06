New covid cases continue to fall in Pakistan, daily positivity rate drops at 3.10pc
Web Desk
10:45 AM | 6 Jun, 2021
New covid cases continue to fall in Pakistan, daily positivity rate drops at 3.10pc
Share

ISLAMABAD – With 1,629 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours Pakistan maintained its declining trend of new cases, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Sunday.

The novel virus has claimed 76 more lives across the country during the last 24 hours, lifting the death toll from the disease to 21,265.

At least 1,629 new infections surfaced when 52,427 samples were tested during the last day. The positivity ratio of cases was recorded at 3.10 percent.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 climbed to 932,140 after 1,629 people tested positive for the virus. Some 3,452 patients are said to be in critical care in various hospitals across the country.

KSA assures Sindh CM of approving Chinese ... 11:42 AM | 5 Jun, 2021

KARACHI – The Ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan Nawaf Saeed A. Al Maliki during his meeting with Sindh CM ...

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister aide on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan said that the restrictions will not be eased till all citizens are vaccinated against the novel virus. 

Pakistan set to open first drive-thru vaccination ... 03:38 PM | 5 Jun, 2021

LAHORE – The country’s second-most populous city will get its first drive-through vaccination center in the ...

More From This Category
British PM Boris Johnson expresses condolence ...
09:02 PM | 7 Jun, 2021
Turkey, Egypt extend condolences to Pakistan ...
08:12 PM | 7 Jun, 2021
Punjab MPA Jugnu Mohsin survives assassination ...
07:37 PM | 7 Jun, 2021
India condoles with Pakistan over Ghotki train ...
07:24 PM | 7 Jun, 2021
Forbes acknowledges Pakistan’s economic revival ...
07:14 PM | 7 Jun, 2021
Tuwaiq 2 – Multinational joint air exercise ...
06:25 PM | 7 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Yasir Nawaz and Nida Yasir spotted cruising in Turkey
06:52 PM | 7 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr