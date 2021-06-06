New covid cases continue to fall in Pakistan, daily positivity rate drops at 3.10pc

ISLAMABAD – With 1,629 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours Pakistan maintained its declining trend of new cases, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Sunday.

The novel virus has claimed 76 more lives across the country during the last 24 hours, lifting the death toll from the disease to 21,265.

Statistics 6 June 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 52,427

Positive Cases: 1629

Positivity % : 3.10%

At least 1,629 new infections surfaced when 52,427 samples were tested during the last day. The positivity ratio of cases was recorded at 3.10 percent.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 climbed to 932,140 after 1,629 people tested positive for the virus. Some 3,452 patients are said to be in critical care in various hospitals across the country.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister aide on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan said that the restrictions will not be eased till all citizens are vaccinated against the novel virus.