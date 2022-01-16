PPP stalwart Sherry Rehman contracts coronavirus
Web Desk
11:23 AM | 16 Jan, 2022
PPP stalwart Sherry Rehman contracts coronavirus
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Peoples Party’s Senator Sherry Rehman has tested positive for coronavirus, local media said Sunday.

Reports claimed that the 61-year-old politician is currently self-isolating at her home. Covid test of Vice President PPP Parliamentarians Sherry Rehman came out positive on Saturday.

Earlier in 2021, many PPP politicians including Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, his sister Bakhtawar contracted the novel disease.

Meanwhile, the Omicron-driven fifth wave of Covid is spreading at a great pace in Pakistan. The country’s largest city Karachi is experiencing an explosion of Omicron infections as within days the positivity ratio has crossed 35 percent.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah warned that government officers who would not wear facemasks would be fined.  Sindh Task Force maintained that wearing facemasks in public places was mandatory, which is also applicable on wedding halls, marquees, and public places.

Sindh announces decision on schools' closure amid ... 11:26 AM | 15 Jan, 2022

KARACHI – The provincial administration in Sindh has decided not to close educational institutions in the ...

As per new directives, only vaccinated people will be allowed to enter the markets and the administration must check the vaccination cards of the visitors.

Pakistan bans in-flight meals on domestic ... 10:28 AM | 16 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD – As Covid-19 cases surge across the country, the Civil Aviation Authority on Saturday directed all ...

More From This Category
Pakistan bans in-flight meals on domestic ...
10:28 AM | 16 Jan, 2022
Pakistan’s daily Covid infections above 4,000 ...
09:29 AM | 16 Jan, 2022
Pakistan hikes petrol price by Rs3 per litre
11:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
Noor Mukadam's father wants Zahir Jaffer ...
11:39 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
President Alvi approves 'mini budget' ahead of ...
11:09 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
Pakistan to lead UN’s largest bloc of ...
10:09 PM | 15 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Amna Ilyas receives flak for bold photoshoot
10:54 AM | 16 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr