PPP stalwart Sherry Rehman contracts coronavirus
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Peoples Party’s Senator Sherry Rehman has tested positive for coronavirus, local media said Sunday.
Reports claimed that the 61-year-old politician is currently self-isolating at her home. Covid test of Vice President PPP Parliamentarians Sherry Rehman came out positive on Saturday.
Earlier in 2021, many PPP politicians including Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, his sister Bakhtawar contracted the novel disease.
Meanwhile, the Omicron-driven fifth wave of Covid is spreading at a great pace in Pakistan. The country’s largest city Karachi is experiencing an explosion of Omicron infections as within days the positivity ratio has crossed 35 percent.
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah warned that government officers who would not wear facemasks would be fined. Sindh Task Force maintained that wearing facemasks in public places was mandatory, which is also applicable on wedding halls, marquees, and public places.
As per new directives, only vaccinated people will be allowed to enter the markets and the administration must check the vaccination cards of the visitors.
