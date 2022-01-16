Pakistan bans in-flight meals on domestic airlines to curb Covid spread

ISLAMABAD – As Covid-19 cases surge across the country, the Civil Aviation Authority on Saturday directed all airlines to stop in-flight meals on domestic flights.

The new rule is set to come into effect from January 17 and will be reviewed in line with the directives of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

A tweet shared by the aviation authority cited “Amid rising Omicron cases across the country, the NCOC bans serving meals/snacks onboard domestic flights and public transport effective from January 17”.

The country’s top monitoring body also directed the Civil Aviation Authority to ensure the wearing of masks during flights and implement Covid induced standard operating procedures at all airports.

The stern directives come amid concerns that taking off masks while eating may lead to the spread of the novel virus while serving food also involves contact of the cabin crew with a passenger which can further increase the chance of Covid spread.

NCOC also directed all federating units to take strict measures against violators of existing SOPs especially mask-wearing and to ensure enforcement of obligatory vaccination regime.

It also asked for strict enforcement of existing rules especially in transport, education, and sectors with high social gatherings like restaurants and wedding halls.

Federating units were asked to carry out immediate surveys of healthcare facilities including oxygenated beds, oxygen stocks, and reserves.

Pakistan updates travel advisory for inbound ... 01:48 PM | 13 Jan, 2022 ISLAMABAD – Amid an alarming increase in new Covid cases fuelled by the Omicron variant, the Civil Aviation ...

Earlier, NCOC Chief Asad Umar warned the Omicron variant was spreading rapidly in Pakistan and feared that it would spread even more quickly in days to come.