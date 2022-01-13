Pakistan updates travel advisory for inbound passengers amid Covid resurgence
ISLAMABAD – Amid an alarming increase in new Covid cases fuelled by the Omicron variant, the Civil Aviation Authority has announced a new travel advisory for inbound passengers at the direction of the country’s top monitoring body.
The CAA notification issued on the directives of the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC), said Rapid Antigen Test for Covid-19 will be mandatory for all international travellers coming from Europe.
Previously, the passengers from the countries under Category B did not have to undertake Rapid Antigen Test upon arrival. Meanwhile, the CAA will conduct rapid tests for 50 per cent of the flights coming from the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.
As per the latest directives, Pakistan revoked categories assigned to different countries as earlier countries were placed in three categories as per the covid situation.
It all added that if any passenger’s test came positive, the individual will be quarantined for 10 days at the government quarantine centres free of cost however, they will have to bear the expenses if they decide to quarantine at a quarantine facility of their choice or at a hotel.
