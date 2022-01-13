Mahira Khan, Ahad Raza Mir become the face of Global Soccer Ventures
Share
Mahira Khan and Ahad Raza Mir are two incredibly gifted actors in the entertainment industry. The talented powerhouses have bowled the audience with their charismatic performances and enjoy massive fan followings.
Now, the stars are conquering international waters as they have been selected by Global Soccer Ventures as football faces of Pakistan who will represent the country internationally.
The Humsafar star was joined by heartthrob Ahad Raza Mir, supermodel Mushk Kaleem and actor Bilal Ashraf as they will be popularizing the game in Pakistan.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Global Soccer Ventures (GSV) is a sports management agency that is on the mission to revolutionise football in Pakistan.
Moreover, they aim to promote football in Pakistan so that people come forward and take part in the sport.
On the work front, Khan has been highly praised for the drama serial Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay and the short film Prince Charming.
Mahira Khan shares never-seen-before videos from ... 08:22 PM | 1 Jan, 2022
While several celebrities are enjoying the first day of the New Year in their styles, ace actress Mahira Khan is ...
- Effective measures of water conservation and yeild enhancement04:57 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Subsidies on agricultural implements to increase production of pulses12:27 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
- Punjab government announces subsidy on sunflower cultivation10:24 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
- Subsidised wheat herbicide chemical & Product list11:20 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
- The Agricultural Emergency Program Subsidy on Wheat Herbicides10:16 PM | 5 Jan, 2022
-
-
- Netizens in awe as brothers separated during Partition reunite at ...03:42 PM | 13 Jan, 2022
-
- ‘Huge loss’: TTP mourns death of most wanted leader Khurasani03:08 PM | 13 Jan, 2022
-
-
- Mahira Khan, Ahad Raza Mir become the face of Global Soccer Ventures02:15 PM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Top Viral Moments of 2021 in Pakistan07:00 PM | 30 Dec, 2021