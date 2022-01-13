Mahira Khan, Ahad Raza Mir become the face of Global Soccer Ventures
Mahira Khan, Ahad Raza Mir become the face of Global Soccer Ventures
Mahira Khan and Ahad Raza Mir are two incredibly gifted actors in the entertainment industry. The talented powerhouses have bowled the audience with their charismatic performances and enjoy massive fan followings. 

Now, the stars are conquering international waters as they have been selected by Global Soccer Ventures as football faces of Pakistan who will represent the country internationally.

The Humsafar star was joined by heartthrob Ahad Raza Mir, supermodel Mushk Kaleem and actor Bilal Ashraf as they will be popularizing the game in Pakistan. 

Global Soccer Ventures (GSV) is a sports management agency that is on the mission to revolutionise football in Pakistan.

Moreover, they aim to promote football in Pakistan so that people come forward and take part in the sport.

On the work front, Khan has been highly praised for the drama serial Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay and the short film Prince Charming.

