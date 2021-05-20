Mahira Khan rejected various Indian projects, but why?

Mahira Khan is the unprecedented queen of celluloid and being a fan and critics’ favourite, Khan is a talent powerhouse that people love to see onscreen be it India or Pakistan.

Being an actress par excellence her massive fan following is not confined within borders, Mahira's stellar performance in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Raees was well-received and widely loved but unfortunately the ban on Pakistani stars hundred the Humsafar star to work in other projects.

In a recent interview with the Film Companion’s Anupama Chopra, Mahira spoke about this unfortunate turn of events and her experience of working in India and collaborating with neighbouring artists.

"I guess, having experienced it firsthand, it’s just sad. When I think about it… I mean, we have all moved on. That’s what we do, if we don’t have this, we do something else. That’s what happens. But I feel like a great opportunity for the entire subcontinent to come together and collaborate was lost. I think it might happen again. Who knows?"

Moreover, the Bin Roye star went on to add that despite getting offers where great content was present, she couldn't opt for the projects, "A lot of Indian series was offered to me and at that time. I don’t know if anybody will understand when I say this, but I was scared."

On further opportunities to collaborate with Indian artists, Mahira noted, “I was scared and I have no shame in admitting it. Now I am a bit more like, ‘No, come on yaar, you can’t let something that happened, which was political, affect your choices'."

Khan concluding saying that while she was afraid earlier now she is in the thought process that the escalating tensions are solely political and should not affect the art or the artists.

