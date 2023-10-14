Ayesha Omar shares some fabulous pictures from 42nd birthday bash

Ayesha Omar is a name synonymous with fashion icons in the Pakistani entertainment and modelling industries. The 41-year-old star, whose sartorial choices and red carpet appearances have propelled her to the top of the list of the most fashionable celebrities, recently shared her jaw-dropping, gorgeous, and stunning pictures for the cover of a Pakistani magazine.
Omar, who made a name for herself with an illustrious career in the drama fraternity having contributed greatly with back-to-back blockbuster dramas, is mostly seen gracing designer couture and posing for many publications.
The Bulbulay famed actress recently delighted her fans by sharing a charming montage from her private birthday celebration. She was gracefully adorned in an all-black ensemble, radiating joy as she posed for the camera amidst the company of her mother and childhood best friends.
"Absolutely Nothing compares to being with your childhood besties (minus 2) and mommy for your birthday. Nothing. ❤️
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 14, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|275.8
|278.15
|Euro
|EUR
|290
|292.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73
|73.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.25
|177
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.21
|751.21
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.54
|39.94
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.72
|36.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.4
|1.47
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.29
|912.29
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.23
|59.83
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.04
|168.04
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.95
|26.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.82
|733.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.98
|77.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|199
|201
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.8
|26.1
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.26
|310.76
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.66
|7.81
Daily Pakistan presents you accurate and updated gold rates as per Pakistani Gold Market. Here you can find gold prices in different values like ounce, tola, and grams.
We share live updates on gold rates as per the local market, allowing you to get price updates and make decisions about buying or selling. It also helps you understand gold market trends.
Today Gold Price was updated on Saturday, October 14, 2023. As per the latest rate, 1 tola Gold Rate in Pakistan for 24 karat is Rs207,900, 22 Karat Gold price for today stands at Rs190,574, 21 karat rate for per tola costs Rs181,913 and 18k gold rate is currenlty being sold at Rs155,925.00 for single tola.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Karachi
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Islamabad
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Peshawar
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Quetta
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Sialkot
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Attock
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Gujranwala
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Jehlum
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Multan
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Gujrat
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Nawabshah
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Chakwal
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Hyderabad
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Nowshehra
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Sargodha
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Faisalabad
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Mirpur
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
