Ayesha Omar shares some fabulous pictures from 42nd birthday bash

Ayesha Omar is a name synonymous with fashion icons in the Pakistani entertainment and modelling industries. The 41-year-old star, whose sartorial choices and red carpet appearances have propelled her to the top of the list of the most fashionable celebrities, recently shared her jaw-dropping, gorgeous, and stunning pictures for the cover of a Pakistani magazine.

Omar, who made a name for herself with an illustrious career in the drama fraternity having contributed greatly with back-to-back blockbuster dramas, is mostly seen gracing designer couture and posing for many publications.

The Bulbulay famed actress recently delighted her fans by sharing a charming montage from her private birthday celebration. She was gracefully adorned in an all-black ensemble, radiating joy as she posed for the camera amidst the company of her mother and childhood best friends.

"Absolutely Nothing compares to being with your childhood besties (minus 2) and mommy for your birthday. Nothing. ❤️