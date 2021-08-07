Rihanna is officially a billionaire now
Web Desk
05:02 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
Rihanna is officially a billionaire now
Share

The latest celebrity to join the billionaire club is pop star Rihanna who stands tall with a whopping net worth estimated at $1.7 billion.

Unarguably the richest female musician in the world, shockingly, the 33-year-old's music is not the primary source of her wealth, Forbes magazine reported.

The Barbados-born singer derives an estimated $1.4 billion of her fortune from her 50% stake in the Fenty Beauty cosmetics line.

The rest of Rihanna's wealth comes from her share of the Savage x Fenty lingerie company and her income as a singer and actress.

Fenty is owned by Rihanna and LVMH. The beauty brand is predominantly popular for its broad range of 50 skin tones including dark shades for women of colour making it an inclusivity leader in the industry.

However, the Umbrella singer ranks second behind Oprah Winfrey who is the richest female entertainer with a net worth of 2.7 billion USD.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/13-May-2021/rihanna-hadid-sisters-among-famous-celebs-speak-up-for-palestine-in-wake-of-israeli-attacks

More From This Category
Yo Yo Honey Singh denies wife's accusations of ...
05:30 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
Hira Mani's new dance video goes viral
06:01 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
Aima Baig's sister ties the knot in a dreamy ...
03:36 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
Alizeh Shah and Khushhal Khan's latest clicks ...
03:04 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
'No, thank you!' Kajol under fire for refusing to ...
09:28 PM | 6 Aug, 2021
Javed Afridi welcomes Mahira Khan to MG Club
07:35 PM | 6 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Yo Yo Honey Singh denies wife's accusations of abuse, adultery
05:30 PM | 7 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr