Rihanna is officially a billionaire now

The latest celebrity to join the billionaire club is pop star Rihanna who stands tall with a whopping net worth estimated at $1.7 billion.

Unarguably the richest female musician in the world, shockingly, the 33-year-old's music is not the primary source of her wealth, Forbes magazine reported.

The Barbados-born singer derives an estimated $1.4 billion of her fortune from her 50% stake in the Fenty Beauty cosmetics line.

The rest of Rihanna's wealth comes from her share of the Savage x Fenty lingerie company and her income as a singer and actress.

Fenty is owned by Rihanna and LVMH. The beauty brand is predominantly popular for its broad range of 50 skin tones including dark shades for women of colour making it an inclusivity leader in the industry.

However, the Umbrella singer ranks second behind Oprah Winfrey who is the richest female entertainer with a net worth of 2.7 billion USD.

