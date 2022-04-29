Hadiqa Kiani slams Kanika Kapoor's 'shameless rendition' of Boohey Bariyan

Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient and bonafide pop star Hadiqa Kiani has stepped forward and slammed Indian singer Kanika Kapoor’s rendition of Boohey Barian titled Buhe Baryian.

The Raqeeb Se actor took to Instagram as expressed her dislike towards “another shameless” rendition of her popular 90s track Boohey Barian.

The original song sung by Hadiqa is licensed to Unicorn Black Music, MovieBox Record Label, Reservoir Media and 7 music rights societies. Kapoor’s rendition is licensed to India’s Saregama Music and 1 music rights society.

“Another day and another shameless rendition of a song my mother wrote. No one asked for my permission, no one has given me royalties. They just take the song that my mother wrote and I recorded and use it as an easy money-making scheme,” she lashed out. Boohey Barian.

Hadiqa’s first Punjabi-language song was written by her mother Khawar Kiani for her Platinum-selling second album, Roshni, released in 1999.

“So far, it’s been stolen to be used in multiple Bollywood films starring the likes of Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta. It’s been stolen by every other singer who sings on stage while earning. And of course, by many singers who produce full music videos. Some of these cover videos have received almost 200 million views on YouTube. The latter gives me ‘credit’ by mentioning ‘original song: Boohey Barian by Hadiqa Kiani,” Hadiqa lashed out.

YouTube song description for Saregama’s Buhe Bariyan states, “Kanika Kapoor's rendition of Buhe Bariyan is all about breaking barriers and uniting with one's beloved. Its spectacular visuals explore a plethora of emotions in one’s heart as it takes us through a surreal musical romantic journey."

"This Punjabi folk song is composed by Gourov Dasgupta ft. Shruti Rane, written by Kunwar Juneja and rendered by Kanika Kapoor herself. The music and ethereal visuals together transcend beyond space and time!”

On the work front, Kiani has been highly lauded for her performance in the drama serial Dobara co-starring Bilal Abbas Khan.