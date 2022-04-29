PTV all set to make a smashing comeback with star-studded mega project
Pakistan Television (PTV) is finally making comeback after two decades with Mont Blanc Entertainment as they gear up for a thrilling and exciting mega project that has the perfect ingredients to keep the audience hooked.
With some interesting teasers launched online, the expectation from the mega project is skyrocketing over pleasing aesthetics, spectacular performances and a tantalizing storyline.
The aforementioned teasers show glimpses of talented stars like late actress Naila Jafferi, Mohsin Gillani, Nadia Afgan, Rose Muhammad, Hassan Niazi Sabeeka Imam, Saman Ansari, Ayub Khoso, Nayyar Ijaz and many more.
The drama will soon be aired on PTV Home. The executive producer of the drama is Tamoor Tariq. Produced by Zeeshan Ahmed, it is directed by Abdullah Badiniand and is written by Jo Bichar Gaye writer Ali Moeen.
Shot in Bahawalpur, the drama takes a deep dive into an intense feudal system with political rivalries and a blooming love story.
Earlier, famed TV actress Naila Jaffery passed away after a protracted illness in Karachi back in July 2021. She was suffering from cancer since 2016.
A heart-wrenching video of the actress had also surfaced on social media in which she talked about the financial strains she was facing due to her prolonged illness. She asked for royalties for her drama shows being re-telecasted on television channels.
