How and when can Pakistanis register for Hajj 2022? Here's all you need to know!
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has announced that the applications for this year's Hajj will be received from Sunday (May 1) to 13th of the next month.
During a news conference in Islamabad on Friday, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor announced that applicants could submit their applications online and deposit a token money of fifty thousand rupees (Rs 50,000) in designated banks.
A total amount of Hajj will be announced after getting confirmation from Saudi Arabia. However, it is expected that the cost of Hajj this year may be around seven hundred thousand to one million rupees.
Pakistan has received a Hajj quota of 81,132 pilgrims this year with the share of 40 percent of government scheme and sixty percent private scheme.
The minister told the media that the upper age limit for pilgrims has been fixed as sixty five years. Pilgrims will have to be vaccinated with a booster dose, he added.
As per the policy, pilgrims would be required to be fully vaccinated with a booster dose and have to undergo a PCR test at least 72 hours before the departure.
In 2020 and 2021, the kingdom of Saudi Arabia held Hajj only for locals in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.
