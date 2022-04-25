Hajj 2022: Religious affairs ministry issues public alert for Pakistani pilgrims
05:28 PM | 25 Apr, 2022
Hajj 2022: Religious affairs ministry issues public alert for Pakistani pilgrims
ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has called upon intending pilgrims to wait for the official announcement of the Hajj policy 2022 before making any payment to any tour operator.

Religious Affairs Ministry cleared the air following public complaints as some private tour operators were taking payments from pilgrims. Authorities have not authorised any individuals, banks, Hajj group organizers, or agents to receive applications and collect money on behalf of the ministry, it said.

Religious Affairs Ministry also requested citizens to beware of fraudulent advertisements recruiting Khadmeen-e-Hajj.

The ministry’s spokesman told the state-run news agency that several overseas employment promoters are involved in fraudulent activities of hiring staffers for the services to pilgrims in the holy cities of Makkah and Madina.

These employment promoters have no authority over Khadmeen-e-Hajj recruitment, the Ministry spokesman said, cautioning people not to pay heed to such advertisements.

Ministry issued the public alert days after the Saudi government announced 2022 Hajj quotas for Pakistan and other countries.

