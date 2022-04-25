Hajj 2022: Religious affairs ministry issues public alert for Pakistani pilgrims
Share
ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has called upon intending pilgrims to wait for the official announcement of the Hajj policy 2022 before making any payment to any tour operator.
Religious Affairs Ministry cleared the air following public complaints as some private tour operators were taking payments from pilgrims. Authorities have not authorised any individuals, banks, Hajj group organizers, or agents to receive applications and collect money on behalf of the ministry, it said.
Religious Affairs Ministry also requested citizens to beware of fraudulent advertisements recruiting Khadmeen-e-Hajj.
The ministry’s spokesman told the state-run news agency that several overseas employment promoters are involved in fraudulent activities of hiring staffers for the services to pilgrims in the holy cities of Makkah and Madina.
These employment promoters have no authority over Khadmeen-e-Hajj recruitment, the Ministry spokesman said, cautioning people not to pay heed to such advertisements.
Pakistan allocated second-highest Hajj quota of ... 07:19 PM | 24 Apr, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Saudi Arabia has allotted second-highest quota of Hajj pilgrims to Pakistan after Kingdom allowed one ...
Ministry issued the public alert days after the Saudi government announced 2022 Hajj quotas for Pakistan and other countries.
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
-
- Hajj 2022: Religious affairs ministry issues public alert for ...05:28 PM | 25 Apr, 2022
-
-
-
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022