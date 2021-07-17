Pakistani actor Naila Jaffery dies of cancer

07:39 PM | 17 Jul, 2021
Pakistani actor Naila Jaffery dies of cancer
Share

KARACHI – Famed TV actress Naila Jaffery has passed away after a protracted illness in the Sindh capital, according to the family.

The Thodi Si Khushiyan star was suffering from cancer since 2016. Her funeral prayers will be offered today in Karachi, her brother Atif Jaffery confirmed. 

Back in April, a heart-wrenching video of the actress surfaced on social media in which she talked about the financial strains she was facing due to her prolonged illness.

In the video, she asked for royalties for her drama shows being re-telecasted on television channels.

Jaffery had said that she had been suffering from the disease for the last six years and she was unable to get the second session of chemotherapy.

The actor said that she was hospitalized with an infection, adding: “I kept on thinking that our government and policymakers should take care of artists”.

Pakistani actor Naila Jaffery gets financial ... 05:09 PM | 6 Apr, 2021

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities Sardar Ali Shah announced on Tuesday that the provincial ...

More From This Category
Hiba Bukhari enthralls admirers with her ...
07:55 PM | 17 Jul, 2021
Shehzad Roy set to make acting debut with 'Alif ...
07:30 PM | 17 Jul, 2021
Iffat Omar clarifies her comment on Surekha ...
04:36 PM | 17 Jul, 2021
T-Series – Head of Indian music, film ...
03:52 PM | 17 Jul, 2021
Pakistan, Uzbekistan to produce film on first ...
01:29 PM | 17 Jul, 2021
‘Rafta Rafta’: Teaser of Sajal Aly, Atif ...
06:56 PM | 16 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani actor Naila Jaffery dies of cancer
07:39 PM | 17 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr