Hiba Bukhari enthralls admirers with her melodious voice
Web Desk
07:55 PM | 17 Jul, 2021
Pakistani starlet Hiba Bukhari rose to the pinnacle of fame within a very short span of time.

With her impeccable acting skills and humble persona, the 27-year-old impressed the audience with drama serials like Tarap, Deewangi and Fitoor.

This time around, Hiba left the fans gushing with her melodious voice as she sang Dil Dil Pakistan in a recent interview.

Needless to say, she is blessed with a beautiful voice and the majority seem to agree as comments of praise poured under the post.

Earlier, she left her fans mesmerised with her beautiful and soothing voice as she recited Naat Main To Panjtan Ka Ghulam Hoon.

On the work front, her drama serial Fitoor co-starring Faysal Quraishi, Wahaj Ali and Kiran Haq in lead roles have been very popular among the masses.

