09:09 PM | 17 Jul, 2021
Pakistan allows 4,000 Afghans to return home as Chaman border reopened briefly
Pakistan on Saturday partially reopened its Chaman border, allowing thousands of Afghans to cross over to Afghanistan to celebrate Eidul Adha at their homeland.

An official told media that around 4,000 Afghan nationals including women and children went back to their homeland through the border town Spin Boldak, which is now under the control of Taliban.

He said that there is possibility that the border crossing would be opened against tomorrow (Sunday).

Pakistan closed the Friendship Gate indefinitely after Taliban announced they had captured the border crossing of Spin Boldak and Wesh area.

Reports said that the government contacted the Afghan Taliban earlier in the day and temporarily opened the border for pedestrians in a “spirit of goodwill”.

Hundreds of trucks loaded with Afghan transit goods and other items are struck at the border.

Taliban claim to control Spin Boldak border ... 12:18 PM | 14 Jul, 2021

ISLAMABAD/KABUL – Afghan authorities and the Taliban have made conflicting claims over the control of a key ...

Pakistani actor Naila Jaffery dies of cancer
07:39 PM | 17 Jul, 2021

