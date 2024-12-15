Schools in Rawalpindi district closed on December 16, exams postponed

All educational institutions in Rawalpindi district, including public and private schools, will remain closed on Monday, December 16. The decision was confirmed through an official notification issued by the Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner.

In addition to the closure, exams set to begin on the same day have also been postponed. Revised schedules for these exams are expected to be announced soon.

The notification aims to ensure the safety and convenience of students and staff, though specific reasons for the closure were not immediately disclosed. Authorities have urged parents and students to stay updated through official announcements regarding any further changes.